Short Interest in Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Declines By 37.0%

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,323,300 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the June 30th total of 3,684,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,452.1 days.

Iveco Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IVCGF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 3,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670. Iveco Group has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.

About Iveco Group

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

