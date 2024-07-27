Short Interest in Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Declines By 37.0%

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,323,300 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the June 30th total of 3,684,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,452.1 days.
Iveco Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IVCGF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 3,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670. Iveco Group has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.
About Iveco Group
