Short Interest in Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Drops By 88.9%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KTWIY remained flat at C$81.09 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$81.92. Kurita Water Industries has a 52 week low of C$57.58 and a 52 week high of C$90.38.
Kurita Water Industries Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kurita Water Industries
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.