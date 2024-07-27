Short Interest in Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Drops By 88.9%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KTWIY remained flat at C$81.09 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$81.92. Kurita Water Industries has a 52 week low of C$57.58 and a 52 week high of C$90.38.

Kurita Water Industries Company Profile

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

