Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Drops By 81.9%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the June 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lasertec Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LSRCY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. 40,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,597. Lasertec has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $58.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

