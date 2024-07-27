Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Drops By 81.9%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the June 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lasertec Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LSRCY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. 40,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,597. Lasertec has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $58.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06.
Lasertec Company Profile
