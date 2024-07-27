Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Drops By 23.8%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Molecular Partners Stock Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ MOLN traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,159. The company has a market capitalization of $232.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Molecular Partners had a negative net margin of 864.64% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.

