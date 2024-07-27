Short Interest in NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Decreases By 81.3%

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the June 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NagaCorp Trading Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:NGCRF traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.47. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,891. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.49 and a 200 day moving average of 0.46. NagaCorp has a 12 month low of 0.32 and a 12 month high of 0.62.

Get NagaCorp alerts:

About NagaCorp

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

NagaCorp Ltd., an investment holding company, manages and operates a hotel and casino complex in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company operates in two segments, Casino Operations, and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. It owns, manages, and operates NagaWorld, an integrated hotel and entertainment complex that consists of hotel rooms, gaming tables, and electronic gaming machines, as well as public and premium gaming halls, an all-suite luxury spa, shopping gallery, food and beverage outlets, entertainment services, and meeting spaces, as well as hotel convention spaces for accommodation of approximately 1,000 delegates.

Receive News & Ratings for NagaCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NagaCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.