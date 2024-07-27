Short Interest in Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Decreases By 80.2%

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the June 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Noble Roman’s Price Performance

Shares of Noble Roman’s stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.88. Noble Roman’s has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.