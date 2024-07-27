Short Interest in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Decreases By 32.4%

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the June 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAFG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $25.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0296 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

