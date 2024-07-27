Short Interest in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW) Drops By 80.3%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 23.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLMIW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,271. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

