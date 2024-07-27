Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Drops By 23.7%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rare Element Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS REEMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 36,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,793. Rare Element Resources has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

