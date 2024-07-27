Short Interest in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Decreases By 22.3%

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Red River Bancshares

In related news, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $29,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $29,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Crowell bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $45,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,350 shares in the company, valued at $750,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.40. 11,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,844. The firm has a market cap of $382.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

