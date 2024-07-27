Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Declines By 39.1%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RIV Capital Stock Down 8.9 %

OTCMKTS CNPOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,653. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

