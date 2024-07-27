Short Interest in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Declines By 89.9%

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the June 30th total of 107,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simpple stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Simpple as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpple Price Performance

Shares of SPPL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 10,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,719. Simpple has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

About Simpple

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

