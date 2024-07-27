Short Interest in Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Increases By 137.5%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

TATYY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.26. 57,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $0.27.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

