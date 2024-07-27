Short Interest in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Increases By 54.7%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,810,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the June 30th total of 13,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 1.3 %

TSHA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 1,087,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,636. The company has a market cap of $430.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.