Short Interest in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Increases By 54.7%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,810,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the June 30th total of 13,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

TSHA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 1,087,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,636. The company has a market cap of $430.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

