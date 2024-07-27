Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Declines By 82.3%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,400 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the June 30th total of 27,272,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 129.2 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCYMF remained flat at $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tingyi has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

