Short Interest in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Declines By 53.7%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TMC the metals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TMCWW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,487. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.36.
About TMC the metals
