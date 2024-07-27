Short Interest in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Declines By 53.7%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCWW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,487. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.36.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

