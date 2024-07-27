Short Interest in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Declines By 21.6%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $370,528.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,872.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.85. 1,619,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Twilio has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

