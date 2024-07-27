Short Interest in Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Declines By 35.2%

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the June 30th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upexi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Upexi stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Upexi as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upexi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPXI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 29,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,735. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Upexi has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi ( NASDAQ:UPXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 28.34%.

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

