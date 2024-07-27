Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Increases By 91.9%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the June 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,135,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 170,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,461.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after buying an additional 114,884 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.52. The stock had a trading volume of 51,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,402. The stock has a market cap of $975.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $211.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.21.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

