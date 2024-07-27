Short Interest in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Declines By 36.6%

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 65,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 121,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.87% of Virax Biolabs Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Up 17.1 %

Shares of VRAX stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 237,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Virax Biolabs Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

