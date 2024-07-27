Short Interest in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Expands By 77.9%

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the June 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMPN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $124,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. 11,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.34 million, a P/E ratio of 132.22 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. William Penn Bancorporation has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $12.96.

William Penn Bancorporation Announces Dividend

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About William Penn Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.