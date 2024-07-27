Siacoin Market Cap Reaches $315.23 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $315.23 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,859.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.33 or 0.00572655 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008460 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00104412 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00033416 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00238427 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00046046 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00067277 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
