Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Siegfried Stock Performance

Shares of Siegfried stock remained flat at $965.00 on Friday. Siegfried has a one year low of $965.00 and a one year high of $965.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $971.48 and its 200 day moving average is $955.23.

Siegfried Company Profile

Siegfried Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished dosage forms to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical and analytical development, process and analytical transfer, commercial manufacturing and packaging, and scale-up and clinical trial material production services.

