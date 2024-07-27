Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Siegfried Stock Performance
Shares of Siegfried stock remained flat at $965.00 on Friday. Siegfried has a one year low of $965.00 and a one year high of $965.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $971.48 and its 200 day moving average is $955.23.
Siegfried Company Profile
