Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

SMNEY traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,720. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $30.30.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

