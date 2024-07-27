Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $120.32 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $154.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.50.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $63,000.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

