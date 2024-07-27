Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 26th

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 44.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MAXI stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $32.41.
About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF
