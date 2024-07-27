Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,100 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the June 30th total of 273,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 210.6 days.
Singapore Exchange Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXCF remained flat at $7.15 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
