SingularityNET Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000833 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $687.07 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,067.94 or 0.99997208 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00072897 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.63233039 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,239,261.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.