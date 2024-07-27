Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.91.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 3.4 %

SIX opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). The company had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 112.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,833 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $11,392,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $11,119,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $9,700,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

