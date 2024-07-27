SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.680-2.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SJW Group Stock Down 1.3 %

SJW stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.87. 171,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.73. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $72.17.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

