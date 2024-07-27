Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.08-$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.875-$8.975 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.080-4.180 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $64.72. 4,598,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,548. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.08.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

