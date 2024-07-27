Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.080-4.180 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.72. 4,598,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.13. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $75.09.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Skechers U.S.A.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.