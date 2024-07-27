Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.080-4.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9 billion-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.9 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.08-$4.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.08.

NYSE SKX traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,597,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.13. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

