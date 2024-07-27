SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Announces Earnings Results

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. SLM updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.800 EPS.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,806. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. SLM has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

