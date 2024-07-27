SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SLM also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,806. SLM has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

