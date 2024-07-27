SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.44.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,373,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $5,614,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,733.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 96,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

