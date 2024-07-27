SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $481.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,403.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,629,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

See Also

