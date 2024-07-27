SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Short Interest Down 83.3% in July

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SOBR Safe Price Performance

NASDAQ SOBR remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Friday. 492,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,372. The company has a market cap of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.21. SOBR Safe has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. SOBR Safe had a negative return on equity of 315.26% and a negative net margin of 6,404.43%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

