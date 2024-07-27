Songbird (SGB) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

Songbird (SGB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Songbird has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Songbird token can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Songbird has a market capitalization of $137.25 million and approximately $591,427.52 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Songbird

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,916,989,979 tokens. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

