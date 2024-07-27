South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance

South Atlantic Bancshares stock remained flat at $13.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,506. The stock has a market cap of $105.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

