South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million.
South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance
South Atlantic Bancshares stock remained flat at $13.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,506. The stock has a market cap of $105.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $14.71.
About South Atlantic Bancshares
