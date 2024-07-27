South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the June 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOUHY
South32 Stock Performance
About South32
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than South32
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.