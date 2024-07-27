South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the June 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

South32 Stock Performance

About South32

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 300,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,728. South32 has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Further Reading

