Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Up 1,850.0% in July

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,850.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sparta Commercial Services Price Performance
Shares of SRCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 27,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,548. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Sparta Commercial Services has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
About Sparta Commercial Services
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sparta Commercial Services
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.