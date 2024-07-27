SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 19,208 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 41% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,611 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

XHB stock opened at $116.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $118.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

