Spire Inc. (SR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on October 2nd

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.755 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Spire has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Spire has a payout ratio of 65.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spire to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

SR stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.77. The stock had a trading volume of 495,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,943. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.51. Spire has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $68.02.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

