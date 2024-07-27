SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT Raised to $186.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $178.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPSC. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.25.

SPSC stock opened at $209.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.10. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,531.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 800.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

