SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT Raised to $225.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPSC. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.25.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $209.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.10. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $151.96 and a 1 year high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

