SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.210-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.980-5.220 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.80.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,725. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $73.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 12.33%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

