SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $4.27 on Friday, reaching $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,725. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $73.30.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Get Our Latest Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.