SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42-1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.980-5.220 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.80.

SSNC traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.29. 2,959,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,725. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $73.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

