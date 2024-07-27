Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Stantec by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.03. 76,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average of $82.42.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.81 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 5.19%. Analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

